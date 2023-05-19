https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/australia-what-has-happened-to-you-netizens-shocked-by-police-tasering-of-95-year-old-grandma-1110457693.html

'Australia, What Has Happened to You': Netizens Shocked by Police Tasering of 95-Year-Old Grandma

Australian netizens slam police for applying electroshock weapon on old partially disabled violence.

Social media has exploded with outrage after Australian police used a taser electroshock weapon on a 95-year-old woman suffering from dementia. The incident took place in a nursing home as officers were called to deal with a woman with a walking frame who carried a steak knife. After asking her to put away the blade, they tasered her. The old lady fell and was critically injured – now she is receiving end-of-life care.Netizens were shocked by the event, slamming Australian police for their cowardice and unprofessional skills. Meanwhile , it has made global headlines as an act of “utter generacy.”Another user alleged that the inability of the police officer to deal with the 95-year-old partially-disabled lady with a kitchen knife raises a major red flag over whether he is fit for work.Australian netizens were obviously ashamed of their police's actions.A taser is a less-lethal stun gun, but the possibility of death or serious injury is not ruled out – dozens of people die each year after being shocked. Police use of such weapons is strictly regulated – it can be applied only in case of imminent violent resistance or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.Austalian police have already launched an investigation of the incident with the homicide squad being in charge.

