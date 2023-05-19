International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/australia-what-has-happened-to-you-netizens-shocked-by-police-tasering-of-95-year-old-grandma-1110457693.html
'Australia, What Has Happened to You': Netizens Shocked by Police Tasering of 95-Year-Old Grandma
'Australia, What Has Happened to You': Netizens Shocked by Police Tasering of 95-Year-Old Grandma
Australian netizens slam police for applying electroshock weapon on old partially disabled violence.
2023-05-19T11:42+0000
2023-05-19T11:50+0000
beyond politics
australia
police
police violence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101807/68/1018076857_0:116:2001:1241_1920x0_80_0_0_8f923074a43370aad911fdfac0437cfe.jpg
Social media has exploded with outrage after Australian police used a taser electroshock weapon on a 95-year-old woman suffering from dementia. The incident took place in a nursing home as officers were called to deal with a woman with a walking frame who carried a steak knife. After asking her to put away the blade, they tasered her. The old lady fell and was critically injured – now she is receiving end-of-life care.Netizens were shocked by the event, slamming Australian police for their cowardice and unprofessional skills. Meanwhile , it has made global headlines as an act of “utter generacy.”Another user alleged that the inability of the police officer to deal with the 95-year-old partially-disabled lady with a kitchen knife raises a major red flag over whether he is fit for work.Australian netizens were obviously ashamed of their police's actions.A taser is a less-lethal stun gun, but the possibility of death or serious injury is not ruled out – dozens of people die each year after being shocked. Police use of such weapons is strictly regulated – it can be applied only in case of imminent violent resistance or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.Austalian police have already launched an investigation of the incident with the homicide squad being in charge.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101807/68/1018076857_95:0:1904:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_4fab61e6c72618f782cc72bdc4d97c41.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia, police violence
australia, police violence

'Australia, What Has Happened to You': Netizens Shocked by Police Tasering of 95-Year-Old Grandma

11:42 GMT 19.05.2023 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 19.05.2023)
© Mary GodleskiPolice show a taser in a US Virginia detention center.
Police show a taser in a US Virginia detention center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
© Mary Godleski
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Tasering is not unheard of in Australia, but it is usually on Indiginous aborigenal people. However, this is practically the first time that officers have used a stunner on a granny.
Social media has exploded with outrage after Australian police used a taser electroshock weapon on a 95-year-old woman suffering from dementia.
The incident took place in a nursing home as officers were called to deal with a woman with a walking frame who carried a steak knife. After asking her to put away the blade, they tasered her. The old lady fell and was critically injured – now she is receiving end-of-life care.
Netizens were shocked by the event, slamming Australian police for their cowardice and unprofessional skills. Meanwhile , it has made global headlines as an act of “utter generacy.”
© PhotoTwitter reacts on Tasering old lady
Twitter reacts on Tasering old lady - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
Twitter reacts on Tasering old lady
© Photo
Another user alleged that the inability of the police officer to deal with the 95-year-old partially-disabled lady with a kitchen knife raises a major red flag over whether he is fit for work.
© PhotoTwitter reacts on Tasering old lady
Twitter reacts on Tasering old lady - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
Twitter reacts on Tasering old lady
© Photo
Australian netizens were obviously ashamed of their police's actions.
© PhotoTwitter reacts on Tasering old lady
Twitter reacts on Tasering old lady - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
Twitter reacts on Tasering old lady
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter reacts on Tasering old lady
Twitter reacts on Tasering old lady - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
Twitter reacts on Tasering old lady
© Photo
A taser is a less-lethal stun gun, but the possibility of death or serious injury is not ruled out – dozens of people die each year after being shocked. Police use of such weapons is strictly regulated – it can be applied only in case of imminent violent resistance or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.
Austalian police have already launched an investigation of the incident with the homicide squad being in charge.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала