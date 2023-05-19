https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/biden-ends-trump-era-policy-of-blocking-foreign-govt-funding-of-think-tanks--1110445530.html

Biden Ends Trump-Era Policy of Blocking Foreign Gov’t Funding of Think Tanks

Biden Ends Trump-Era Policy of Blocking Foreign Gov’t Funding of Think Tanks

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including US President Joe Biden arriving in Japan and meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister.

2023-05-19T04:15+0000

2023-05-19T04:15+0000

2023-05-19T11:26+0000

fault lines

radio

grain supply

think tanks

ecuador

g7 summit

joe biden

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110445186_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb8da381dca0c8dca9b30699ea0bc3b2.png

Biden Ends Trump-Era Policy of Blocking Foreign Gov’t Funding of Think Tanks On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including U.S. President Joe Biden arriving in Japan and meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Rall - Co-Host of “The Final Countdown” on Radio Sputnik & Political CartoonistEsteban Carillo - Ecuadorian JournalistKiji Noh - Journalist & AuthorIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the latest from the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the continuation of the Istanbul grain deal.In the second hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss why the Biden administration ended a Trump-era policy that blocked the foreign government funding of think tanks and the purpose of think tanks in the geopolitical arena.In the third hour, Ecuadorian journalist Estaban Carrillo spoke with the team about the current political situation in Ecuador as the president is facing a looming impeachment vote while he dissolves the country's national assembly.Later in the last hour, journalist Kiji Noh spoke to the Fault Lines team about Biden's visit to Japan and his meeting with the country’s Prime Minister ahead of the G7 summit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, joe biden in japan, the extension of the grain deal, current political situation in ecuador