British Climber Sets Record 17th Everest Climb by Non-Sherpa Guide
The British climber first made his ascent on the world's highest mountain in 2004, and has continued to make the climb nearly every year since.
Cool, who first conquered Everest in 2004, returned to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, after successfully completing his latest climb. However, he has humbly stated that records do not belong on the mountains, emphasizing the mountains themselves are greater while expressing his satisfaction with a great climb and a safe return.
Although Cool holds the climbing record for non-Sherpa guides, only Nepali Sherpas have exceeded his accomplishment. Sherpa guide Kami Rita recently completed his 27th climb, setting a new record, while Pasang Dawa scaled Everest 26 times.
Both Rita and Dawa are still on the mountain with their climbing groups, potentially aiming for another summit before the spring climbing season concludes later this month.
8 December 2020, 10:54 GMT
Currently, numerous climbers and their local guides are present on Mount Everest, and an influx of climbers is expected in the coming weeks. Nepalese authorities issued around 470 climbing permits for the current season.
However, the mountain has continued to prove deadly as officials have recorded several fatalities this year, including four Sherpa guides.
Taking into consideration his annual climbing stats, Cool was projected to mark his 17th ascent a few years back but was held off due to past seasons being postponed.
In 2014, the climbing season was canceled due to an avalanche that claimed the lives of 16 Sherpa guides. The following year, an earthquake-triggered avalanche caused the deaths of 19 individuals, preventing Cool from ascending. Additionally, the 2020 climbing season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.