Feinstein Was Sicker Than Earlier Detailed Amid Claims Pelosi Propping Her Up to Aid Schiff

Speculation over Nancy Pelosi's daughter's close relationship to Dianne Feinstein has caused questions about if her refusal to resign is politically motivated.

US Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the 89-year-old official who recently missed 10 weeks due to complications from a shingles infection, was sicker than previously disclosed, a spokesperson for her office confirmed after a report in US media exposed the situation.Feinstein left Washington in February and was hospitalized “for a short time” in March, according to a statement by her office. She returned to the Senate last week after a two-and-a-half-month absence in a wheelchair and with half of her face appearing paralyzed.US media has indicated she had several complications related to her shingles infection, some of which were not publicly disclosed. The shingles spread to her neck and face, causing a condition known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which can result in vision and balance problems and facial paralysis.She also suffered from encephalitis, a rare shingles-related complication that can cause lasting memory and language issues, sleep disorders, bouts of confusion, mood disorders, headaches and difficulties walking.A spokesperson confirmed to US media that Feinstein suffered from both issues but said that the encephalitis cleared up on its own. Feinstein’s office also confirmed she is still suffering the effects of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.The spokesperson reportedly refused to comment any further and pointed to a statement from Feinstein stating: “I’m back in Washington, voting and attending committee meetings while I recover from complications related to a shingles diagnosis. I continue to work and get results for California.”The report also states Feinstein refused to meet or take calls from California Democrats while she was recovering in San Francisco, including Governor Gavin Newsom and fellow Senator Alex Padilla.She did take several calls from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who encouraged her to follow the advice of her doctors, but Feinstein made it clear to Schumer that she had no intention to resign.Earlier this week, Feinstein seemed to forget about her 10-week absence when asked about it by reporters. “I haven’t been gone,” she said at the time. Feinstein was asked if she meant she was working from home but she seemed to insist that she was in Washington: “I’ve been here,” she said, with the reporter saying she turned “feisty” at that point. “I’ve been voting. Please, either know or don’t know,” the aging senator said before aides wheeled her away.A Little Help From My FriendsMeanwhile, a separate report has accused US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of using her daughter to help keep Feinstein in office for the rest of her term. The Pelosi family and Feinsteins have been friends for decades, a relationship a Pelosi spokesperson says goes back before their time in office.Pelosi’s eldest daughter, Nancy Corinne Prowda, has been seen closely following Feinstein around the Capitol and reports say she often visited Feinstein while she recovered from her shingles infection.Feinstein announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection and would leave office when her term ends in 2025. That had led to a three-way race for her seat between three California Democrats: Reps. Katie Porter, Barbara Lee and Pelosi’s former protégé Adam Schiff, who Pelosi has endorsed publicly.Early polling has Schiff leading the field by a three-point margin over Porter, with Lee in third.If Feinstein retires early or dies, Newsom will pick a replacement to fill her seat until the election. He had pledged to select a Black woman for the seat. While there has been speculation that Newsom may pick a caretaker for the seat who is not in the race, if he picks Lee, the only Black woman currently running for the seat, it would give her a considerable advantage as the incumbent.Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson for Pelosi’s office confirmed that Prowda has been helping Feinstein in her recovery, but denies there are political motivations behind it. “Anyone who knows Senator Feinstein knows that her service in the Senate is entirely her own decision, and Speaker Emerita [Nancy] Pelosi would never suggest otherwise,” he said.Pelosi has been a stringent defender of Feinstein, even going as far as suggesting that calls for her to resign - even from Democrats - are rooted in misogyny. “I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate,” Pelosi said after Reps. Ro Khanna (CA) and Dean Phillips (MN) called for Feinstein to step down.But as Feinstein’s absence dragged on, more Democrats called for her resignation, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) who said she thinks “criticisms of that stance as ‘anti-feminist’ are a farce.”Feinstein’s absence angered Democrats not only because her vote is critical to their razor-thin majority in the Senate, but also because she sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where the Democrats hold a 4-3 majority. Democrats were unable to push forward US President Joe Biden’s judicial appointments without Republican support in her absence.Since Feinstein has returned, Democrats have been able to use her vote to approve three nominations that lacked Republican support, but Feinstein’s office says she will have a lighter schedule going forward, and she has already missed some non-critical votes since her return.Even before her illness, there were concerns whether Feinstein was still mentally fit enough to hold office. Reports started coming out last year that even her Democratic colleagues were concerned about her ability to do the job and a disgruntled former staffer alleged that her chief of staff is acting as a shadow senator, controlling Feinstein behind the scenes.There have been public incidents as well. The incident earlier this week was not the first time Feinstein seemed to forget significant events in front of reporters.

