In Aurum We Trust: Which Countries Have The Biggest Gold Reserves

In times of economic turmoil, many wonder where to invest. Gold is a world most stable asset and perfect option for long-term investments.

However, there is one option for everyone who seeks a safe haven for their money - and it is the world's most prized and stable asset that also has a number in Mendeleev's periodic table – gold. Gold is virtually inflation-proof and what is even more important – this metal is perfect for long-term investments since it imminently gains value over time. The world reserves of gold are limited and with each new ounce, it becomes harder to mine. In other words, it becomes rarer – and thus more valuable.Sputnik made a brief infographic for you showing which countries have the largest gold reserves, and which have been increasing their stash over the past years.

