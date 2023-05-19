https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/istanbul-grain-deal-extended-1110443882.html

Istanbul Grain Deal Extended

Istanbul Grain Deal Extended

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the Ukraine-Russia grain deal extension.

2023-05-19T04:04+0000

2023-05-19T04:04+0000

2023-05-19T11:24+0000

the final countdown

joe biden

japan

white house

think tanks

ukraine

russia

grain

deal

nato

James Bradley: Asia, Indo-Pacific historian, critically-acclaimed best-selling authorNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translatorMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystCamila Escalante: Journalist, and correspondent in Latin AmericaIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by best-selling author and Asia Indo-Pacific historian, James Bradley to discuss Biden's trip to Japan for G7.In the second half of the hour Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic joins to discuss the White House lax regulations for US think tanks.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the grain deal extension.The Final Countdown wrapped up with journalist Camila Escalante about the Ecuadorian President's impeachment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

2023

