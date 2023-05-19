https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/istanbul-grain-deal-extended-1110443882.html
Istanbul Grain Deal Extended
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the Ukraine-Russia grain deal extension.
Istanbul Grain Deal Extended
James Bradley: Asia, Indo-Pacific historian, critically-acclaimed best-selling author
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Camila Escalante: Journalist, and correspondent in Latin America
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by best-selling author and Asia Indo-Pacific historian, James Bradley to discuss Biden's trip to Japan for G7.
In the second half of the hour Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic joins to discuss the White House lax regulations for US think tanks.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the grain deal extension.
The Final Countdown wrapped up with journalist Camila Escalante about the Ecuadorian President's impeachment.
Istanbul Grain Deal Extended
04:04 GMT 19.05.2023 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 19.05.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the grain deal extension.
James Bradley: Asia, Indo-Pacific historian, critically-acclaimed best-selling author
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Camila Escalante: Journalist, and correspondent in Latin America
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by best-selling author and Asia Indo-Pacific historian, James Bradley to discuss Biden's trip to Japan for G7.
In the second half of the hour Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic joins to discuss the White House lax regulations for US think tanks.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the grain deal extension.
The Final Countdown wrapped up with journalist Camila Escalante about the Ecuadorian President's impeachment.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.