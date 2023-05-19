https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/magnitude-77-quake-strikes-off-new-caledoniatsunami-threat-declared---usgs-1110453314.html

Magnitude 7.7 Quake Strikes Off New Caledonia,Tsunami Threat Declared - USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of New Caledonia Friday morning, the data of the US Geological Survey showed. 19.05.2023, Sputnik International

The earthquake occurred at 02:57 GMT some 448 kilometers (278 miles) away from New Caledonia's capital Noumea. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 37.7 kilometers. A Tsunami threat warning has been declared within 1,000 kilometers of the earthquake's epicenter, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Center. "Tsunami waves reaching 1 to 3 meters above the tide level are possible along some coasts of Vanuatu ... Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of New Caledonia ... Fiji ... and New Zealand," the center said in a message.Two aftershocks have been registered, both measuring in at magnitudes 5.9 and 5.4.There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

