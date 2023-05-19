https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/not-my-account-house-dem-stuns-amid-effort-to-link-fbi-whistleblower-twitter-handle-1110453426.html
'Not My Account': House Dem Stuns Amid Effort to Link FBI Whistleblower, Twitter Handle
'Not My Account': House Dem Stuns Amid Effort to Link FBI Whistleblower, Twitter Handle
US Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) faced repeated backlash on Thursday after she attempted to link a Twitter account to an FBI whistleblower who was testifying before a House select committee.
2023-05-19T04:25+0000
2023-05-19T04:25+0000
2023-05-19T04:20+0000
americas
us
democrats
fbi
investigation
matt gaetz
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110301047_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f243cfa021cc5f0ce0bbfce8c5e56130.jpg
US Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) faced repeated backlash on Thursday after she attempted to link a Twitter account to an FBI whistleblower who was testifying before a House select committee.During the hearing, Sanchez questioned suspended FBI staff operations specialist Marcus Allen about his Twitter usage. She referred to an account with the same name as Allen's and read out a tweet that suggested US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) staged the January 6 events.However, Allen repeatedly stated the Twitter account was not his. Despite his denial, Sanchez insisted on asking whether he agreed with the tweet, leading Allen to reaffirm that it was not his account, and that he did not agree with the statement.Sanchez's remarks and her attempt to associate Allen with the Twitter account received backlash from Republican colleagues, including Reps. Troy Nehls (TX) and Matt Gaetz (FL). Nehls pointed out there are multiple Twitter accounts with the same names as Americans and even shared a screenshot of a newly created account under the name Linda Sanchez, praising Donald Trump.Gaetz also commented on the matter, highlighting the random account's endorsement of former President Trump. His tweet drew amused responses from GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Paul Gosar of Arizona.The incident involving Sanchez and Allen's mistaken identity on Twitter has brought attention to the potential risks and complications of associating social media accounts with real individuals during official hearings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230321/democrats-and-republican-agree-better-to-lose-than-to-shut-up-1108665556.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230309/censorship-industrial-complex-twitter-files-authors-testify-before-us-house-panel-1108226726.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110301047_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf894aff603d40531b94f90f69c3fc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rep. linda sanchez, twitter fake accounts, fbi, the house judiciary select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government, fbi staff operations specialist marcus allen, twitter usage
rep. linda sanchez, twitter fake accounts, fbi, the house judiciary select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government, fbi staff operations specialist marcus allen, twitter usage
'Not My Account': House Dem Stuns Amid Effort to Link FBI Whistleblower, Twitter Handle
At the time, the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government was hearing testimony from FBI whistleblowers who alleged the agency targeted pro-life groups, Catholics, and parents attending school board meetings as potential domestic terrorism threats.
US Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) faced repeated backlash on Thursday after she attempted to link a Twitter account to an FBI whistleblower who was testifying before a House select committee.
During the hearing, Sanchez questioned suspended FBI staff operations specialist Marcus Allen about his Twitter usage. She referred to an account with the same name as Allen's and read out a tweet that suggested US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) staged the January 6 events.
However, Allen repeatedly stated the Twitter account was not his. Despite his denial, Sanchez insisted on asking whether he agreed with the tweet, leading Allen to reaffirm that it was not his account, and that he did not agree with the statement.
Sanchez's remarks and her attempt to associate Allen with the Twitter account received backlash from Republican colleagues, including Reps. Troy Nehls (TX) and Matt Gaetz (FL).
Nehls pointed out there are multiple Twitter accounts with the same names as Americans and even shared a screenshot of a newly created account under the name Linda Sanchez, praising Donald Trump.
Gaetz also commented on the matter, highlighting the random account's endorsement of former President Trump. His tweet drew amused responses from GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Paul Gosar of Arizona.
The incident involving Sanchez and Allen's mistaken identity on Twitter has brought attention to the potential risks and complications of associating social media accounts with real individuals during official hearings.