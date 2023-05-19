https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/price-of-life-hryvnia-styled-leaflets-rain-on-kiev-militants-1110462699.html

Price of Life: Hryvnia-Styled Leaflets Rain on Kiev Militants

Leaflets inform Ukrainian soldiers about futility of resistance and call them to surrender.It is an important part of so called PsyOps – a term first coined by US and associated with psychological warfare.

Russian Armed Forces "bombarded" Ukrainian militants with leaflets looking like hryvnias - the local currency - in the special operation zone. The idea behind the design is simple – when they see such leaflets they feel an irresistible urge to pick them up, since money always attracts attention.While these leaflets won't enrich Ukrainian troops, they could provide something much more precious – a chance to survive. The tiny pieces of paper contain instructions for a safe surrender and act as a safe pass.Another type of leaflet depicts Volodimir Zelensky calling to go on offensive against the Russian Army - and on the other side of the paper, the Ukrainian sees the most probable result of such an offensive - a fresh grave.These leaflets are a part of psychological warfare – a relatively new dimension of military conflicts that became popular during WWI and played a tremendous role in WWII – the Soviet Union started actively using "safe surrender passes" after the Battle of Stalingrad, in which Nazis were crushed and began to realize that they will never win. You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel.

