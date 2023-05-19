International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Price of Life: Hryvnia-Styled Leaflets Rain on Kiev Militants
Price of Life: Hryvnia-Styled Leaflets Rain on Kiev Militants
Leaflets inform Ukrainian soldiers about futility of resistance and call them to surrender.It is an important part of so called PsyOps – a term first coined by US and associated with psychological warfare.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
psychological warfare
Russian Armed Forces "bombarded" Ukrainian militants with leaflets looking like hryvnias - the local currency - in the special operation zone. The idea behind the design is simple – when they see such leaflets they feel an irresistible urge to pick them up, since money always attracts attention.While these leaflets won't enrich Ukrainian troops, they could provide something much more precious – a chance to survive. The tiny pieces of paper contain instructions for a safe surrender and act as a safe pass.Another type of leaflet depicts Volodimir Zelensky calling to go on offensive against the Russian Army - and on the other side of the paper, the Ukrainian sees the most probable result of such an offensive - a fresh grave.These leaflets are a part of psychological warfare – a relatively new dimension of military conflicts that became popular during WWI and played a tremendous role in WWII – the Soviet Union started actively using "safe surrender passes" after the Battle of Stalingrad, in which Nazis were crushed and began to realize that they will never win. You can also watch this video on Sputnik's Odysee channel.
Price of Life: Hryvnia-Styled Leaflets Rain on Kiev Militants

14:46 GMT 19.05.2023
While Kiev is declaring big plans for a so-called "counteroffensive", the real state of the Ukrainian military and the gruesome death toll remain concealed from the public in order to give the regime an opportunity to force more people into service as cannon fodder.
Russian Armed Forces "bombarded" Ukrainian militants with leaflets looking like hryvnias - the local currency - in the special operation zone.
The idea behind the design is simple – when they see such leaflets they feel an irresistible urge to pick them up, since money always attracts attention.
While these leaflets won't enrich Ukrainian troops, they could provide something much more precious – a chance to survive. The tiny pieces of paper contain instructions for a safe surrender and act as a safe pass.
Another type of leaflet depicts Volodimir Zelensky calling to go on offensive against the Russian Army - and on the other side of the paper, the Ukrainian sees the most probable result of such an offensive - a fresh grave.
These leaflets are a part of psychological warfare – a relatively new dimension of military conflicts that became popular during WWI and played a tremendous role in WWII – the Soviet Union started actively using "safe surrender passes" after the Battle of Stalingrad, in which Nazis were crushed and began to realize that they will never win.
