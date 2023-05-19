https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/protests-taking-place-in-japans-hiroshima-as-g7-summit-kicks-off-1110454467.html

Protests Taking Place in Japan's Hiroshima as G7 Summit Kicks Off

Demonstrations and protests are taking place in the Japanese city of Hiroshima where the G7 summit opened early Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

People holding banners such as "Never allow US-Japanese aggressive war on China!" and "No G7! No imperialist summit! No nuclear war!" marched through the streets of Hiroshima in a tight police ring. The number of police officers on the streets seemed to outnumber the demonstrators, the correspondent said. Police officers were exercising restraint, but there were cases when demonstrators were pushed in the back to speed up or were snatched from the crowd. The protesters, in turn, chained themselves together and continued their way down the streets in rows. Miyahara added that one person was detained during a demonstration on Thursday. The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and will focus on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Apart from G7 members, Japan, as this year's chair, extended invitations to India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, and the Comoro Islands, as well as the heads of several international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.

