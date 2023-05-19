International
Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Received Parcel With Traces of Explosives
Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Received Parcel With Traces of Explosives
Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik received parcel with traces of explosives, hower the police didn`t found any eventually
Earlier in the day, Simonyan said that a parcel with traces of explosives addressed to her had arrived at work. "The parcel is from Hong Kong. There was no explosive device," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.
11:40 GMT 19.05.2023 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 19.05.2023)
Editor-in-chief of RT and "Russia Today" Margarita Simonyan at the plenary session "The struggle for digital sovereignty. How to maintain a single information space?" within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 2021 at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center.
© Sputnik / Евгений Биятов / Editor-in-chief of RT and "Russia Today" Margarita Simonyan at the plenary session "The struggle for digital sovereignty. How to maintain a single information space?" within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 2021 at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Editor-in-Chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya media group Margarita Simonyan said on Friday that a parcel that was sent to her from Hong Kong did not contain any explosive device.
Earlier in the day, Simonyan said that a parcel with traces of explosives addressed to her had arrived at work.
"The parcel is from Hong Kong. There was no explosive device," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.
