Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Received Parcel With Traces of Explosives

Earlier in the day, Simonyan said that a parcel with traces of explosives addressed to her had arrived at work. "The parcel is from Hong Kong. There was no explosive device," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

