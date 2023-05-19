International
The Biden Articles
The Biden Articles
The impeachment articles filed against US President Joe Biden mark the first since the lower congressional chamber's majority was shifted to the Republican... 19.05.2023, Sputnik International
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) officially introduced articles of impeachments against President Joe Biden on Thursday over his administration's handling of illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border.Greene accused Biden in a statement of having "systemically" destroyed the US, and for having "deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border.""His administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as is required by law," Greene claimed.Greene has received endless pushback on her efforts, with White House spokesperson Ian Sams earlier referring to the initiative as a "shameless sideshow political stunt." The lawmaker has also indicated she intends to file similar measures against Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
The Biden Articles

