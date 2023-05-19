https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/the-democrats-attack-fbi-whistleblowers-1110449866.html

The Democrats Attack FBI Whistleblowers

The Democrats Attack FBI Whistleblowers

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon making a three billion dollar error in Ukraine aid, and articles of impeachment of Joe Biden introduced.

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Target Sells Pride Clothing, Republicans Show a Backbone, and Whistleblowers Don't Trust the Democrats Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Kari Lake Keeps Fighting in Arizona, Will Joe Biden Make it to 2024 ?, and Will Hunter Biden be Pardoned In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Republican-led hearings on FBI whistleblowers, and Democrats attacking FBI whistleblowers. Carmine discussed the FBI whistleblower hearing and the retaliation the whistleblowers have faced. Carmine shared his thoughts on trans clothing sold by Target and Russia protecting children from LGBT propaganda.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Kari Lake election court hearings, Joe Biden has no real supporters, and Democrats hostility towards FBI whistleblowers. Tyler discussed the FBI whistleblower hearings and the absurd behavior from the Democrats. Tyler spoke about the 2024 election and the prospects of Joe Biden pardoning Hunter Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

