https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/uk-to-invest-up-to-12bln-in-semiconductor-industry-over-20-years-1110463997.html
UK to Invest Up to $1.2Bln in Semiconductor Industry Over 20 Years
UK to Invest Up to $1.2Bln in Semiconductor Industry Over 20 Years
The United Kingdom pledged up to 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in funding on Friday for national chipmakers
2023-05-19T14:12+0000
2023-05-19T14:12+0000
2023-05-19T14:12+0000
economy
semiconductors
microchip
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106945/96/1069459638_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ec73c141869bdea45809a5e602c34b68.jpg
Financial support will be delivered in installments of 200 million pounds over the years 2023-2025, followed by a billion pounds in the next decade. This money will make it easier for British firms to access prototyping, tools and business support. The global market of semiconductors, used in virtually every piece of modern technology, is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. A trillion semiconductors are produced globally every year, with China’s Taiwan, South Korea and Japan making up the top three producers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106945/96/1069459638_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08176fb2aaa9f7c58576df1d94562ec8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk to invest in semiconductors, does britain has microchips, semiconductots in uk, how many microchips does uk produce, uk microchips, british microchip industry
uk to invest in semiconductors, does britain has microchips, semiconductots in uk, how many microchips does uk produce, uk microchips, british microchip industry
UK to Invest Up to $1.2Bln in Semiconductor Industry Over 20 Years
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom pledged up to 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in funding on Friday for national chipmakers, to be rolled out over the next two decades in a bid to secure a place in the growing semiconductor market.
"The National Semiconductor Strategy sets out how up to £1 billion of government investment will boost the UK’s strengths and skills in design, R&D and compound semiconductors, while helping to grow domestic chip firms across the UK," the statement read.
Financial support will be delivered in installments of 200 million pounds
over the years 2023-2025, followed by a billion pounds in the next decade. This money will make it easier for British firms to access prototyping, tools and business support.
The global market of semiconductors, used in virtually every piece of modern technology, is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. A trillion semiconductors are produced globally every year, with China’s Taiwan, South Korea and Japan making up the top three producers.