Ukraine Planning to Break Through Flanks in Artyomovsk to Curtail Russia's Advance - DPR Head

Ukrainian troops are deliberately planning to break through flanks in Artyomovsk to complicate the advance of Russian forces but "exhaustive measures" are being taken to prevent it, officials have said.

"The enemy now is deliberately trying to break through flanks to create difficult conditions for Artyomovsk itself, for the guys who are in the city. Therefore, of course, exhaustive measures are being taken," he said. Pushilin recently told Sputnik the situation on flanks in Artyomovsk was improving, and that the flanks' reinforcement has already proven effective.The official also detailed that the road between the cities of Chasiv Yar and Artyomovsk, which Kiev is trying to use to supply troops in Artyomovsk remains complicated but under fire control of the Russian military.The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 5 that a bridge near Chasiv Yar, which the Ukrainian military had used in attempts to supply soldiers in Artyomovsk with ammunition and deploy additional troops, has been destroyed.A serious grouping of Ukrainian forces and equipment was concentrated in Chasiv Yar itself, Yan Gagin, Psuhilin's adviser, said earlier.

