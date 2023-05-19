International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Planning to Break Through Flanks in Artyomovsk to Curtail Russia's Advance - DPR Head
Ukrainian troops are deliberately planning to break through flanks in Artyomovsk to complicate the advance of Russian forces but "exhaustive measures" are being taken to prevent it, officials have said.
"The enemy now is deliberately trying to break through flanks to create difficult conditions for Artyomovsk itself, for the guys who are in the city. Therefore, of course, exhaustive measures are being taken," he said. Pushilin recently told Sputnik the situation on flanks in Artyomovsk was improving, and that the flanks' reinforcement has already proven effective.The official also detailed that the road between the cities of Chasiv Yar and Artyomovsk, which Kiev is trying to use to supply troops in Artyomovsk remains complicated but under fire control of the Russian military.The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 5 that a bridge near Chasiv Yar, which the Ukrainian military had used in attempts to supply soldiers in Artyomovsk with ammunition and deploy additional troops, has been destroyed.A serious grouping of Ukrainian forces and equipment was concentrated in Chasiv Yar itself, Yan Gagin, Psuhilin's adviser, said earlier.
00:21 GMT 19.05.2023
A serviceman of Russian private military company Wagner Group shoots from a 122 mm D30 howitzer at the Ukrainian positions, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic
A serviceman of Russian private military company Wagner Group shoots from a 122 mm D30 howitzer at the Ukrainian positions, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops are deliberately planning to break through flanks in the city of Artyomovsk to complicate the advance of Russian forces in the city, but "exhaustive measures" are being taken to prevent it, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik on Friday.
"The enemy now is deliberately trying to break through flanks to create difficult conditions for Artyomovsk itself, for the guys who are in the city. Therefore, of course, exhaustive measures are being taken," he said.
Pushilin recently told Sputnik the situation on flanks in Artyomovsk was improving, and that the flanks' reinforcement has already proven effective.
The official also detailed that the road between the cities of Chasiv Yar and Artyomovsk, which Kiev is trying to use to supply troops in Artyomovsk remains complicated but under fire control of the Russian military.
"[The situation on the road] is complicated, but the road is under fire control of our units," Pushilin said. "The enemy has no unimpeded pass down the road."
The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 5 that a bridge near Chasiv Yar, which the Ukrainian military had used in attempts to supply soldiers in Artyomovsk with ammunition and deploy additional troops, has been destroyed.
A serious grouping of Ukrainian forces and equipment was concentrated in Chasiv Yar itself, Yan Gagin, Psuhilin's adviser, said earlier.
