US Explains What Happened When Patriot Tried to Intercept Russia's Kinzhal

Military experts stress that Patriot anti-missile defense system can not compete with hypersonic Kinzhal.

US-made air defense system Patriot lost all of its 32 missiles trying to intercept a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger), an international portal, dedicated to military analytics, has reported. This attempt reportedly costed roughly $96 million.The military experts cited by the outlet stress that Kinzhal missiles were specially designed to avoid and destroy air defense systems, which is why the US-made Patriot had no chance. They add that Patriots are rather easy prey since their radars give out powerful electromagnetic waves and Russian Armed Forces have no problem locating them. The American air defense system is static and it takes a great effort to relocate it.Previously Russian MoD stated that Kinzhals destroyed a multifunctional radar station in Kiev as well as five launchers of Patriot surface-to-air missiles interceptors.

