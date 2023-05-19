International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/us-explains-what-happened-when-patriot-tried-to-intercept-russias-kinzhal-1110455838.html
US Explains What Happened When Patriot Tried to Intercept Russia's Kinzhal
US Explains What Happened When Patriot Tried to Intercept Russia's Kinzhal
Military experts stress that Patriot anti-missile defense system can not compete with hypersonic Kinzhal.
2023-05-19T09:20+0000
2023-05-19T09:20+0000
ukrainian crisis
kinzhal missile system
patriot
russia-nato showdown
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg
US-made air defense system Patriot lost all of its 32 missiles trying to intercept a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger), an international portal, dedicated to military analytics, has reported. This attempt reportedly costed roughly $96 million.The military experts cited by the outlet stress that Kinzhal missiles were specially designed to avoid and destroy air defense systems, which is why the US-made Patriot had no chance. They add that Patriots are rather easy prey since their radars give out powerful electromagnetic waves and Russian Armed Forces have no problem locating them. The American air defense system is static and it takes a great effort to relocate it.Previously Russian MoD stated that Kinzhals destroyed a multifunctional radar station in Kiev as well as five launchers of Patriot surface-to-air missiles interceptors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/unstoppable-kinzhal-one-us-made-patriot-cracked-up-more-to-come-1110424287.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2a5bec26753a84ac27a3828d03f01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, kinzhal, patriot air defense
special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, kinzhal, patriot air defense

US Explains What Happened When Patriot Tried to Intercept Russia's Kinzhal

09:20 GMT 19.05.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise "Tobruq Legacy 2017" at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, US officials said they were "still assessing" damage dealt to the Patriot air defense system by a hypersonic Kinzhal missile.
US-made air defense system Patriot lost all of its 32 missiles trying to intercept a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger), an international portal, dedicated to military analytics, has reported. This attempt reportedly costed roughly $96 million.
The military experts cited by the outlet stress that Kinzhal missiles were specially designed to avoid and destroy air defense systems, which is why the US-made Patriot had no chance. They add that Patriots are rather easy prey since their radars give out powerful electromagnetic waves and Russian Armed Forces have no problem locating them. The American air defense system is static and it takes a great effort to relocate it.
Previously Russian MoD stated that Kinzhals destroyed a multifunctional radar station in Kiev as well as five launchers of Patriot surface-to-air missiles interceptors.
A Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Unstoppable Kinzhal: One US-Made Patriot 'Cracked Up', More to Come
17 May, 18:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала