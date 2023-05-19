https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/us-explains-what-happened-when-patriot-tried-to-intercept-russias-kinzhal-1110455838.html
US Explains What Happened When Patriot Tried to Intercept Russia's Kinzhal
US Explains What Happened When Patriot Tried to Intercept Russia's Kinzhal
Military experts stress that Patriot anti-missile defense system can not compete with hypersonic Kinzhal.
2023-05-19T09:20+0000
2023-05-19T09:20+0000
2023-05-19T09:20+0000
ukrainian crisis
kinzhal missile system
patriot
russia-nato showdown
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg
US-made air defense system Patriot lost all of its 32 missiles trying to intercept a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger), an international portal, dedicated to military analytics, has reported. This attempt reportedly costed roughly $96 million.The military experts cited by the outlet stress that Kinzhal missiles were specially designed to avoid and destroy air defense systems, which is why the US-made Patriot had no chance. They add that Patriots are rather easy prey since their radars give out powerful electromagnetic waves and Russian Armed Forces have no problem locating them. The American air defense system is static and it takes a great effort to relocate it.Previously Russian MoD stated that Kinzhals destroyed a multifunctional radar station in Kiev as well as five launchers of Patriot surface-to-air missiles interceptors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/unstoppable-kinzhal-one-us-made-patriot-cracked-up-more-to-come-1110424287.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2a5bec26753a84ac27a3828d03f01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, kinzhal, patriot air defense
special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, kinzhal, patriot air defense
US Explains What Happened When Patriot Tried to Intercept Russia's Kinzhal
Earlier, US officials said they were "still assessing" damage dealt to the Patriot air defense system by a hypersonic Kinzhal missile.
US-made air defense system Patriot lost all of its 32 missiles trying to intercept a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger), an international portal, dedicated to military analytics, has reported. This attempt reportedly costed roughly $96 million.
The military experts cited by the outlet stress that Kinzhal missiles were specially designed to avoid and destroy air defense systems
, which is why the US-made Patriot had no chance. They add that Patriots are rather easy prey since their radars give out powerful electromagnetic waves and Russian Armed Forces have no problem locating them. The American air defense system is static and it takes a great effort to relocate it.
Previously Russian MoD stated that Kinzhals destroyed a multifunctional radar station in Kiev as well as five launchers of Patriot surface-to-air missiles interceptors.