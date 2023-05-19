https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/why-is-joe-biden-entertaining-republican-austerity-proposals-1110448028.html

Why is Joe Biden Entertaining Republican Austerity Proposals?

Why is Joe Biden Entertaining Republican Austerity Proposals?

Biden Entertains Republican Austerity, UK Bill Threatens Press Freedom, New Conference on Black Self-Determination

Why Is Joe Biden Entertaining Republican Austerity Proposals? Biden Entertains Republican Austerity, UK Bill Threatens Press Freedom, New Conference on Black Self-Determination

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss ongoing negotiations between the Biden administration and Congressional Republicans over the debt ceiling, how the tactics at play today have roots in American legal history dating back to the civil war, and why the Biden administration has reached this stalemate and what lies ahead for this debt ceiling debate and the debt ceiling as a political concept.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mohamed Elmaazi, a UK-based freelance journalist, and contributor to numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Jacobin, The Canary and Electronic Intifada to discuss the UK National Security Bill and the threats that it could pose to journalism, how this bill uses the specter of "foreign interference" to make it easier to prosecute people for publishing about leaked information originating from another nation, and how this bill compares to the use of the Espionage Act in the US and abroad.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the US Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss an upcoming national conference in Atlanta on Black Self-Determination and Pan-African unity, why this conference is being organized at this moment as Black liberation organizing experiences a resurgence, and how Black politics have shifted over time and why that shift necessitates a focus on self-determination and pan-African unity.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss Ron DeSantis’ expected announcement of his campaign for the Republican nomination for president, attacks on abortion across the country as the Biden administration continues in its refusal to take action, and recent polls highlighting the economic pressures on US workers as inflation continues to rise.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

