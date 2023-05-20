https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/archaeologists-discover-8000-year-old-rock-carvings---reports-1110476845.html
An international team of archaeologists has found 8,000-year-old engravings in the Arabian Peninsula, according to media reports.
Archaeologists Discover 8,000-year-old Rock Carvings - Reports
Desert kites are a type of ancient structure found in various regions around the world. These structures are believed to have been built by nomadic populations, particularly during the Bronze Age, as a means of hunting game.
An international team of archaeologists
has found 8,000-year-old engravings in rocks on the Arabian Peninsula, according to media reports.
The carvings, engraved on monoliths, represent the layout of 'desert kites' - the name given to constructions made of stone walls.
Scholars reckon that the artefacts were built as enclosures and traps for animals. Desert kites were first identified about 100 years ago.
These structures are usually large - some are as big as two football pitches - so they cannot be seen in toto from the ground. A breakthrough in the study came thanks to advances in technology, in the form of satellite photos.
"The amazing discovery is that the plans are to scale. We had no idea that people at that time were able to do that with such accuracy," Remy Crassard, an archaeologist at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) said as quoted by media.
One theory is that they were used to discuss a hunting plan and were an aid in coordinating upcoming actions.