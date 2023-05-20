International
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/articles-of-impeachment-introduced-for-joe-biden-chris-wray-and-merrick-garland-1110472492.html
Articles of Impeachment Introduced for Joe Biden, Chris Wray, and Merrick Garland
Articles of Impeachment Introduced for Joe Biden, Chris Wray, and Merrick Garland
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NFL legend Jim Brown passing away at age 87, and Barack Obama being banned from Russia.
2023-05-20T04:06+0000
2023-05-20T11:32+0000
the backstory
radio
brexit
ukraine
arizona
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110472334_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_48419cd697a38896e12eeb1c5ba533bb.png
Articles of Impeachment Introduced for Joe Biden, Chris Wray, and Merrick Garland
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NFL legend Jim Brown passing away at age 87, and Barack Obama being banned from Russia.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Brexit is Back in the News, Rishi Sunak Promises More Weapons for Ukraine, and WEF Influence on Twitter Alison Hayden - Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | The Constitution is Under Attack, Election Integrity in Arizona, and Kari Lake Exposes America's Broken Election Systems In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling catering to President Zelensky's visit to the UK, elections in Turkiye, and Israel defends criticism against George Soros. Ian talked about Israel protecting criticism of George Soros and Elon Musk's Tweets about George Soros. Ian spoke about the media coverage of President Zelensky's recent visit and Russia ready to totally capture Artemovsk (Bakhmut).In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the lack of transparency in voting by mail, Kari Lake fights for election integrity in Arizona, and the need for civics education in America. Alison explains the need for a widespread push for civics education in America and ending machine voting in America. Alison commented on California politicians apologizing for slavery in America and promising black residents of California reparations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110472334_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2bb66455c47b54c0e85116478c180cc9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden impeachment, obama banned from russia
joe biden impeachment, obama banned from russia

Articles of Impeachment Introduced for Joe Biden, Chris Wray, and Merrick Garland

04:06 GMT 20.05.2023 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 20.05.2023)
The Backstory
Articles of Impeachment Introduced for Joe Biden, Chris Wray, and Merrick Garland
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NFL legend Jim Brown passing away at age 87, and Barack Obama being banned from Russia.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Brexit is Back in the News, Rishi Sunak Promises More Weapons for Ukraine, and WEF Influence on Twitter

Alison Hayden - Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | The Constitution is Under Attack, Election Integrity in Arizona, and Kari Lake Exposes America's Broken Election Systems

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling catering to President Zelensky's visit to the UK, elections in Turkiye, and Israel defends criticism against George Soros. Ian talked about Israel protecting criticism of George Soros and Elon Musk's Tweets about George Soros. Ian spoke about the media coverage of President Zelensky's recent visit and Russia ready to totally capture Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the lack of transparency in voting by mail, Kari Lake fights for election integrity in Arizona, and the need for civics education in America. Alison explains the need for a widespread push for civics education in America and ending machine voting in America. Alison commented on California politicians apologizing for slavery in America and promising black residents of California reparations.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала