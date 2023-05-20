https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/articles-of-impeachment-introduced-for-joe-biden-chris-wray-and-merrick-garland-1110472492.html

Articles of Impeachment Introduced for Joe Biden, Chris Wray, and Merrick Garland

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NFL legend Jim Brown passing away at age 87, and Barack Obama being banned from Russia.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Brexit is Back in the News, Rishi Sunak Promises More Weapons for Ukraine, and WEF Influence on Twitter Alison Hayden - Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | The Constitution is Under Attack, Election Integrity in Arizona, and Kari Lake Exposes America's Broken Election Systems In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling catering to President Zelensky's visit to the UK, elections in Turkiye, and Israel defends criticism against George Soros. Ian talked about Israel protecting criticism of George Soros and Elon Musk's Tweets about George Soros. Ian spoke about the media coverage of President Zelensky's recent visit and Russia ready to totally capture Artemovsk (Bakhmut).In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the lack of transparency in voting by mail, Kari Lake fights for election integrity in Arizona, and the need for civics education in America. Alison explains the need for a widespread push for civics education in America and ending machine voting in America. Alison commented on California politicians apologizing for slavery in America and promising black residents of California reparations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

