https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/biden-oks-training-ukrainians-on-f-16s-but-timeline-remains-uncertain-1110474001.html

Biden OKs Training Ukrainians on F-16s But Timeline Remains Uncertain

Biden OKs Training Ukrainians on F-16s But Timeline Remains Uncertain

US President Joe Biden on Friday approved training Ukrainian armed forces in F-16 fighter jets, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan revealed during a news conference in Japan.

2023-05-20T02:13+0000

2023-05-20T02:13+0000

2023-05-20T02:08+0000

military

ukraine

f-16

training

jake sullivan

joe biden

japan

g7

russia

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520749_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a6781088cf8420098dc38bc32746fc.jpg

"Just yesterday, President Biden informed his G7 counterparts that the United States will support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s," Sullivan said on Friday.The Biden administration official went on to detail that insiders have yet to establish a timeline on looming training sessions. In regards to actually providing the military jets, Sullivan indicated it was far too early to say when exactly the highly-desired multirole fighter aircraft would be handed over to Ukrainian forces."Our view is that where the F-16 fits into the fight is not right now," Sullivan said, adding that the US and its allies, as Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly the F-16s, will decide which countries will supply these aircraft to Kiev and in what number.Sullivan took the opportunity to also reiterate during the briefing that the capabilities provided to Ukraine is based on the proposition that the US does not enable or support attacks on Russian territory.The latest comments from the Biden White House come a day after US media reported that Washington had been "unconvinced" Ukraine needed the aircraft, and that any potential training wold be limited to "technical language and tactical lessons."Sullivan's remarks also come on the heels of leaked Air Force documents that indicated the US might be able to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s within a span of four months, opposed to the earlier 18-month timeline that had been voiced by Colin Kahl, the former undersecretary of defense for policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/us-reportedly-unconvinced-kiev-needs-expensive-f-16s-amid-wests-schism-over-jet-supplies-1110433307.html

ukraine

japan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe biden, ukrainian armed forces, f-16 fighter jets, white house, national security adviser jake sullivan, japan, group of seven