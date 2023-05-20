https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/dozens-of-flights-grounded-in-turkiyes-gaziantep-over-unknown-aerial-object---reports-1110482474.html

Dozens of Flights Grounded in Turkiye's Gaziantep Over Unknown Aerial Object - Reports

Dozens of Flights Grounded in Turkiye's Gaziantep Over Unknown Aerial Object - Reports

A total of 26 flights were canceled at Gaziantep Airport in Turkey's southeast after crews spotted an unidentified object in the air in the early hours of Saturday, media reported.

2023-05-20T11:07+0000

2023-05-20T11:07+0000

2023-05-20T11:07+0000

world

gaziantep

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103363/29/1033632982_0:0:3867:2175_1920x0_80_0_0_8039d1f6240110aeae0c2a0ac77de2b6.jpg

Cockpit crews of two passenger planes detected the object at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday (21:30 GMT on Friday) at an altitude of 2,743 meters (9,000 feet), the Haberler news portal said. The pilots reported the incident to the air traffic control, which, in turn, confirmed the sighting. As many as 13 departures and 13 arrivals have been canceled since the night, and some planes that were supposed to land in Gaziantep were diverted to Sanliurfa and Adana airports. Hundreds of passengers had to wait for hours for their departure, the report added. There was no Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued, but an official statement on the matter will be made in the coming hours, the news outlet said, citing information received from the authorities.

gaziantep

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaziantep airport, unidentified object in the air, flights grounded