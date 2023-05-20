https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/ecuadors-president-says-he-wont-seek-reelection-after-disbanding-legislature-1110475449.html

Ecuador’s President Says He Won’t Seek Reelection After Disbanding Legislature

Ecuador’s President Says He Won’t Seek Reelection After Disbanding Legislature

Days after dissolving Ecuador's National Assembly, President Guillermo Lasso said he will not participate in the special election required when he instituted the constitutional tool muerte cruzada.

2023-05-20T04:05+0000

2023-05-20T04:05+0000

2023-05-20T04:00+0000

americas

guillermo lasso

rafael correa

national assembly

ecuador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099592899_7:0:1575:882_1920x0_80_0_0_8dee6fe1908ae44081ea1953f0c05055.png

Days after dissolving the National Assembly to avoid an impeachment vote, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has indicated he will not participate in the upcoming special elections his move now prompts, adding he does not care who replaces him in office.“My goal is not to prevent someone from returning to Ecuador,” Lasso told US media, referring to Rafael Correa, the country’s former president who is living in exile in Belgium but is still highly influential in Ecuadorian politics.Lasso used Article 148 of the Ecuadorian Constitution to use a tool called muerte cruzada, or “cross-death.” That move dissolved the country’s National Assembly but also required that new parliamentary and presidential elections be held within 90 days.Lasso was facing charges of embezzlement and corruption, something that he claims was politically motivated; however, he has claimed in an interview with US media that his move was not done to avoid impeachment, and that he had planned it for days before. US media stated that intelligence officials say Lasso received information that the opposition would not have enough votes but in the votes leading up to his impeachment trial the opposition seemed to have enough unity on the issue with votes to spare.But a political scientist from Ecuador, Simon Pachano, argued in an interview with US media that Lasso made the decision to avoid impeachment and speculated that he decided against running because he knew he would lose.Ecuador’s constitutional court upheld his move on Thursday, refusing to hear several lawsuits aimed at preventing the dissolution of the National Assembly.The opposition coalition had firm control of the National Assembly and prevented Lasso from instituting his agenda, a development that clearly frustrated the president, who went on to state that future presidents shouldn’t shy away from taking the same move. “I would recommend it to any future president of Ecuador,” he said.Despite saying he does not care who takes his place, Lasso said his Creating Opportunities party would run a candidate, but did not say who that may be.Correa called the dissolving of the National Assembly unconstitutional on Wednesday but also said it presented an opportunity to take the country back. On Friday, he continued to rally Ecuadorians around the idea of transforming the country through the polls.Correa speculated the political right in Ecuador might look towards Otto Sonnenholzner, a former vice president who in 2021 signed the Madrid Charter, a document that condemned socialism and communism.“Hopefully, we don’t get fooled again,” Correa said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/ecuadorian-president-lasso-dissolves-legislature-to-avoid-impeachment-1110428268.html

americas

ecuador

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

muerte cruzada, cross death, mutual death, ecuador political crisis, dissolves national assembly