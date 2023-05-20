https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/g7-nations-try-to-internationally-isolate-russia-after-previous-failures-1110468518.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Biden's G7 trip.
Jeremy Kuzmarov: Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine and authorElijah Mangier: Veteran War CorrespondentMelik Abdul: Co-host of Fault LinesScottie Nell Hughes: Conservative commentator, Host of 360 View on RTIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov to discuss Biden's trip to Japan for G7.In the second half of the hour Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Mangier joins to discuss the Arab League Summit.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Co-Host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the FBI whistleblowers.The Final Countdown wrapped up with Scottie Nell Hughes, Conservative commentator, and Host of 360 View of RT about the US Elections and Biden's New Hampshire dilemma.
04:01 GMT 20.05.2023 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 20.05.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Biden's G7 trip.
Jeremy Kuzmarov: Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine and author
Elijah Mangier: Veteran War Correspondent
Melik Abdul: Co-host of Fault Lines
Scottie Nell Hughes: Conservative commentator, Host of 360 View on RT
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov to discuss Biden's trip to Japan for G7.
In the second half of the hour Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Mangier joins to discuss the Arab League Summit.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Co-Host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the FBI whistleblowers.
The Final Countdown wrapped up with Scottie Nell Hughes, Conservative commentator, and Host of 360 View of RT about the US Elections and Biden's New Hampshire dilemma.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.