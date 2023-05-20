https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/how-the-pandemic-shaped-the-surge-in-labor-activism-1110470063.html

How the Pandemic Shaped the Surge in Labor Activism

How the Pandemic Shaped the Surge in Labor Activism

Howard Graduates Protest Biden Speech, Durham Probe Latest To Discount Russiagate, CA Falls Short With Boxers Pension

How The Pandemic Shaped The Surge In Labor Activism Howard Graduates Protest Biden Speech, Durham Probe Latest To Discount Russiagate, CA Falls Short With Boxers Pension

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Eli Breidford, former organizer with HU Resist and an organizer with Ujima First and youth activist Channing Hill to discuss Joe Biden's speech to Howard University graduates and why students chose to protest it, how issues on Howard's campus are related to broader issues of imperialism and police terror, and how HBCUs work to perpetuate the capitalist system and advance imperialist policies.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss the recently released Durham report on the investigation of Russiagate by the FBI, the unexamined role of the CIA in propagating the Russiagate narrative and how that fit into US foreign policy goals in Russia, and how the lasting impacts of Russiagate have increased Russophobia among Americans and have contributed to the US support for the conflict in Ukraine.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a California state fund meant to serve as a pension for boxers and how it is failing to serve its purpose, a message of solidarity from players associations in support of the WGA strike, and the owner of the Arizona Cardinals accusing a former staff member of domestic violence seemingly in response to accusations of cheating, discrimination and harassment against the Cardinals' owner.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and and host of the podcast "Working People" to discuss what is behind the surge in labor activism since the beginning of the pandemic, how the pandemic forced many workers to face their own mortality and has arguably driven activism for better working conditions, and the lasting impacts of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on the town's residents.

