Huge Weight of New York's Skyscrapers May Cause it to Collapse & Sink, Study Warns

The huge weight of New York's skyscrapers may cause the city to sink, study warns.

New York may become one huge, watery sinkhole, according to a dire forecast by a recent sudy.The Big Apple, as the metropolis is also dubbed, boasts a striking skyline, with an array of some of the tallest buildings in the world, such as One World Trade Center, or Central Park Tower, but it is the combined weight of all these colossuses that may cause the city to collapse.The low-lying city is sinking at a rate of 1-2 millimeters per year, according to collaborated research by oceanologists of the University of Rhode Island and a scientist from the US Geological Survey. Their findings have been published in the journal Earth’s Future. Furthermore, it was added that "some areas," like Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, were seen to be "subsiding much faster.” The latter is the technical term used to describe the sinking.As part of the study, the researchers calculated the weight of buildings and their contents in New York City, coming up with a hefty 764,000,000,000 kilograms. Afterwards, they split the city into 100-by-100-meter squares, and modeled the "downward pressure" that these buildings exert. The team took into consideration the geology and soil conditions in these areas, such as bedrock, sand, silt, and clay lake deposits. Elevation change was measured using satellite data. The result was quite alarming.While the bedrock that many skyscrapers tower over isn't vulnerable to sinking, substrates like clay and artificial fill all are. The point of the research was to draw attention to the fact that New York is highly exposed to future flooding. Already, a larger part of lower Manhattan ranged no more than 1 to 2 meters above sea level, clarified the study. The team referenced the devastation caused by the 2012 Hurricane Sandy, and Hurricane Ida in 2021, and warned that New York City ranked third in the world "in terms of future exposed assets to coastal flooding." However, according to the scientists, and "90% of the 67,400 structures in the expanded post-Hurricane Sandy flood-risk areas have not been built to floodplain standards."The team estimated that every future high-rise building erected in a "coastal, river, or lakefront setting" could "contribute to future flood risk."

