https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/poor-man-of-europe-poland-will-be-richer-than-uk-by-2030-billionaire-says-1110474380.html

'Poor Man of Europe': Poland Will Be Richer Than UK By 2030, Billionaire Says

'Poor Man of Europe': Poland Will Be Richer Than UK By 2030, Billionaire Says

Famed British Billionaire Guy Hands predicted that Poland will surpass the UK in wealth prosperity by 2030.

2023-05-20T02:28+0000

2023-05-20T02:28+0000

2023-05-20T02:24+0000

world

keir starmer

poland

united kingdom

hungary

european union (eu)

labour party

brexit

guy hands

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105462/71/1054627180_0:104:1920:1184_1920x0_80_0_0_fc667e5c4648a56ad9ab64d9f869d074.jpg

Brexit has driven the United Kingdom into a “sort of geriatric decline” and will be left in the dust in the not-too-distant future, famed British billionaire Guy Hands has claimed.Hands, who is the chairman of the private equity firm Terra Firma, made the comments on a British podcast on Friday. Hands predicted that by 2030, the UK would be surpassed by Poland in wealth.Hands contends the UK should have never left the European Union (EU) and laments that British politicians aren’t talking about the possibility of going back. The billionaire said Brexit has pushed the UK back to the 1970s, a time of strife for the country that included high inflation, high unemployment, frequent power outages and worker strikes.However, Hands does see some benefits of Brexit, and says the UK should use the opportunity to reform its “extraordinarily complex” labor laws. He claims the legislation is a “nightmare” compared to other European countries.Hands also complained that since the UK left the EU, it has “lost none of that bureaucracy, if anything we’ve actually increased it.”Hands' statements reflect recent Labour Party projects that likewise predict Poland will overtake UK in economic prosperity by 2030, with Hungary and Romania surpassing it by 2040.“I'm not comfortable with that, not comfortable with a trajectory that will soon see Britain overtaken by Poland,” said Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/murder-of-orient-express-luxury-train-operator-to-drop-uk-service-due-to-brexit-security-checks-1109568693.html

poland

united kingdom

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

poland to be richer than the uk, guy hands predictions, what has brexit done