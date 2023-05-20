https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/russia-opens-criminal-probe-into-kiev-instigated-quran-burning-1110492121.html

Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Kiev-Instigated Quran Burning

Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Kiev-Instigated Quran Burning

On Saturday, Russian authorities announced a criminal investigation into a recent burning of a copy of the Quran in Volgograd after a video of a man committing the act appeared online.

"Nikita Zhuravel, a local resident, has been arrested on suspicion of committing a crime under Section 2 Article 148 of the Russian Criminal Code," the Investigative Committee told Sputnik. Russian investigators launched a manhunt after a video of a man burning a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Volgograd was uploaded online. If found guilty, Zhuravel faces up to three years in prison on charges of offending religious feelings.

