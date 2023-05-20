International
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
On 20-21 May 2023, the Foreign and Defense Policy Council holds its annual XXXI Assembly. This year's key theme is 'Self-determination in the midst of the... 20.05.2023
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the 31st Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (SVOP) in the Moscow region.The Assembly's participants include leading representatives of the academic and expert community, diplomats, the military, entrepreneurs and journalists.The SVOP is a Russian non-governmental public organization founded in 1992. It assists governmental structures in creating concepts for the country's approach to security and foreign policy, among other fields.
Sergey Lavrov speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
Sergey Lavrov speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy

12:27 GMT 20.05.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2023
© Photo : Russian Foreign Ministry's press service
Go to the mediabank
On 20-21 May 2023, the Foreign and Defense Policy Council holds its annual XXXI Assembly. This year's key theme is 'Self-determination in the midst of the storm. Russia and the World at the Turn of History'. The discussion will focus on Russia's prospects and opportunities in a qualitatively changed international environment.
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the 31st Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (SVOP) in the Moscow region.
The Assembly's participants include leading representatives of the academic and expert community, diplomats, the military, entrepreneurs and journalists.
The SVOP is a Russian non-governmental public organization founded in 1992. It assists governmental structures in creating concepts for the country's approach to security and foreign policy, among other fields.
