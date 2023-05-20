https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/russian-fm-lavrov-speaks-at-31st-assembly-of-council-on-foreign-and-defense-policy--1110477347.html
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
On 20-21 May 2023, the Foreign and Defense Policy Council holds its annual XXXI Assembly. This year's key theme is 'Self-determination in the midst of the... 20.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-20T12:27+0000
2023-05-20T12:27+0000
2023-05-20T12:27+0000
russia
russia
sergey lavrov
assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the 31st Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (SVOP) in the Moscow region.The Assembly's participants include leading representatives of the academic and expert community, diplomats, the military, entrepreneurs and journalists.The SVOP is a Russian non-governmental public organization founded in 1992. It assists governmental structures in creating concepts for the country's approach to security and foreign policy, among other fields.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0bc2884a5181d5124a0f7b92d7f232fa.jpg
Sergey Lavrov speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
Sergey Lavrov speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
2023-05-20T12:27+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, sergey lavrov, assembly, видео
russia, sergey lavrov, assembly, видео
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 31st Assembly of Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
On 20-21 May 2023, the Foreign and Defense Policy Council holds its annual XXXI Assembly. This year's key theme is 'Self-determination in the midst of the storm. Russia and the World at the Turn of History'. The discussion will focus on Russia's prospects and opportunities in a qualitatively changed international environment.
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the 31st Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (SVOP) in the Moscow region.
The Assembly's participants include leading representatives of the academic and expert community, diplomats, the military, entrepreneurs and journalists.
The SVOP is a Russian non-governmental public organization founded in 1992. It assists governmental structures in creating concepts for the country's approach to security and foreign policy, among other fields.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!