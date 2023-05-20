https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/russias-gdp-per-capita-in-2022-nears-record-high-of-2013-1110478338.html
Russia's GDP Per Capita in 2022 Nears Record High of 2013
Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita topped $15,000 last year, edging closer to an all-time high seen in 2013, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data analyzed by Sputnik.
The data shows that Russia's GDP per capita reached $15,440 in 2022, up 22.3% or $2,820 year-on-year, which is the highest level since 2013, when it stood at a record high of $15,930. GDP per capita grew in 74 out of 100 sampled countries, rising the most in Guyana (89.1%), Armenia (40.6%), Georgia (33.4%), Kuwait (32.7%) and the Seychelles (31%). The indicator declined in 25 countries, 19 of which are European nations. Japan (-15.2%) and Sweden (-8.6%) saw the largest drop in GDP per capita, followed by Hungary, France, Chile, Finland, Luxembourg, Germany and Italy. Earlier in May, data from the World Bank and statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed that Russia returned to the top ten largest economies last year for the first time since 2014.
The data shows that Russia's GDP per capita reached $15,440 in 2022, up 22.3% or $2,820 year-on-year, which is the highest level since 2013, when it stood at a record high of $15,930.
GDP
per capita grew in 74 out of 100 sampled countries, rising the most in Guyana (89.1%), Armenia (40.6%), Georgia (33.4%), Kuwait (32.7%) and the Seychelles (31%).
The indicator declined in 25 countries, 19 of which are European nations. Japan (-15.2%) and Sweden (-8.6%) saw the largest drop in GDP per capita, followed by Hungary, France, Chile, Finland, Luxembourg, Germany and Italy.
Earlier in May, data from the World Bank and statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed that Russia returned to the top ten largest economies last year for the first time since 2014.