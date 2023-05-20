International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/russias-gdp-per-capita-in-2022-nears-record-high-of-2013-1110478338.html
Russia's GDP Per Capita in 2022 Nears Record High of 2013
Russia's GDP Per Capita in 2022 Nears Record High of 2013
Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita topped $15,000 last year, edging closer to an all-time high seen in 2013, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data analyzed by Sputnik.
2023-05-20T06:42+0000
2023-05-20T06:42+0000
economy
international monetary fund
russia
russian economy under sanctions
gdp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg
The data shows that Russia's GDP per capita reached $15,440 in 2022, up 22.3% or $2,820 year-on-year, which is the highest level since 2013, when it stood at a record high of $15,930. GDP per capita grew in 74 out of 100 sampled countries, rising the most in Guyana (89.1%), Armenia (40.6%), Georgia (33.4%), Kuwait (32.7%) and the Seychelles (31%). The indicator declined in 25 countries, 19 of which are European nations. Japan (-15.2%) and Sweden (-8.6%) saw the largest drop in GDP per capita, followed by Hungary, France, Chile, Finland, Luxembourg, Germany and Italy. Earlier in May, data from the World Bank and statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed that Russia returned to the top ten largest economies last year for the first time since 2014.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/russias-external-debt-relative-to-gdp-drops-to-record-low-of-166-in-2022-1110136752.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4655d12624b88df94342714d678d1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's gdp, international monetary fund
russia's gdp, international monetary fund

Russia's GDP Per Capita in 2022 Nears Record High of 2013

06:42 GMT 20.05.2023
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova /  / Go to the mediabankMoscow, Kremlin view
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2023
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita topped $15,000 last year, edging closer to an all-time high seen in 2013, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data analyzed by Sputnik.
The data shows that Russia's GDP per capita reached $15,440 in 2022, up 22.3% or $2,820 year-on-year, which is the highest level since 2013, when it stood at a record high of $15,930.
GDP per capita grew in 74 out of 100 sampled countries, rising the most in Guyana (89.1%), Armenia (40.6%), Georgia (33.4%), Kuwait (32.7%) and the Seychelles (31%).
The indicator declined in 25 countries, 19 of which are European nations. Japan (-15.2%) and Sweden (-8.6%) saw the largest drop in GDP per capita, followed by Hungary, France, Chile, Finland, Luxembourg, Germany and Italy.
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Economy
Russia's External Debt Relative to GDP Drops to Record Low of 16.6% in 2022
6 May, 06:24 GMT
Earlier in May, data from the World Bank and statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed that Russia returned to the top ten largest economies last year for the first time since 2014.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала