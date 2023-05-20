https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/scientists-reveal-time-of-oldest-recorded-kisses-in-history-1110475292.html

Scientists Reveal Time of Oldest Recorded Kisses in History

Scientists Reveal Time of Oldest Recorded Kisses in History

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen have found the earliest evidence of romantic kissing between humans. They are mentioned in an ancient text dating back approximately 2500 BC.

Newly published findings have revealed how researchers determined that the earliest mention of romantic kissing dates back some 4,500 years - about 1,000 years before it was detailed in historical Indian texts.Danish scholars made their grand find after studying clay tablets from Mesopotamia, which included references to kissing on the lips as part of a sexual game. These tablets predate an Indian manuscript of the Bronze Age, dating from around 1500 BC, which was initially believed to include the first such mention.Researchers note the description of kissing is found in one of the earliest surviving documents in the Sumerian and Akkadian languages, which were spoken in Mesopotamia. Writing is thought to have originated in present-day Iraq around 3200 BC.In the texts, which can be dated back to 2500 BC (i.e. approximately 700 years after the appearance of writing), there is mention of kissing, which was clearly divided into two groups: the first denoted friendship or family affection, the other - was purely erotic action.Researched sources show that kissing in connection with sex, family and friendship was a common part of everyday life in central parts of the ancient Near East from the end of the 3rd millennium BC and, most probably, was not characteristic of this area only.Moreover, even back then humans guessed that by kissing, people could "exchange" various infections and viruses. Ancient Near Eastern texts mention descriptions of diseases such as 'bubutu' or 'bushanu,' which can be identified as modern herpes.The findings of the study were published in the journal Science.

