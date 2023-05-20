https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/thousands-protest-netanyahus-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1110492481.html

Thousands Protest Netanyahu's Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday night in the 20th protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary. Rallies have continued nearly weekly since the start of the year.

This is the 20th demonstration against what many Israelis see as an attempt to curtail the Supreme Court's power. Rallies have continued nearly weekly since the start of the year. The organizers put the attendance at 135,000, down from some 200,000 estimated in the previous weeks. More demonstrations took place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Ashdod, Herzliya and dozens of smaller cities and towns. The Saturday night rally also sought to shine a spotlight on Netanyahu’s 2023-2024 budget proposal that has earmarked 13.7 billion shekels ($3.8 billion) to finance initiatives of his ultra-Orthodox and pro-settler coalition partners.

