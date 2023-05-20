International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US to Supply Ukraine With 'Everything They Need' Ahead of Offensive, White House Official Says
US to Supply Ukraine With 'Everything They Need' Ahead of Offensive, White House Official Says
This week it was reported that President Biden would pledge an extra $375 million in military aid for Ukraine, and told reporters to expect more drawdowns from US weapons stocks through the Presidential Drawdown Authority.
"We want to make sure that Ukraine has everything they need to be successful if and when they decide to go on the offense," the Biden administration official said during a briefing. He told reporters to expect more drawdowns from US weapons stocks in the near future through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The weapons that the US will pull from its arsenal to give to Ukraine include artillery, small arms, ammunition, breaching equipment and potentially more HIMARS rounds. Politico reported this week that US President Joe Biden would pledge an extra $375 million in military aid for Ukraine after meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan on Sunday.
22:03 GMT 20.05.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States wants to give Ukraine everything it needs to mount a successful offensive ahead Russia-held territories, a senior White House official said on Saturday.
"We want to make sure that Ukraine has everything they need to be successful if and when they decide to go on the offense," the Biden administration official said during a briefing.
He told reporters to expect more drawdowns from US weapons stocks in the near future through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The weapons that the US will pull from its arsenal to give to Ukraine include artillery, small arms, ammunition, breaching equipment and potentially more HIMARS rounds.
"You should expect to see in the near future of PDAs… the kinds of capabilities that we have been providing Ukraine over these last several weeks, as they've been preparing for the weather to get better and for the possibility of going on the offense on their own in the weeks and months ahead," he said.
Politico reported this week that US President Joe Biden would pledge an extra $375 million in military aid for Ukraine after meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan on Sunday.
