US to Supply Ukraine With 'Everything They Need' Ahead of Offensive, White House Official Says

US to Supply Ukraine With 'Everything They Need' Ahead of Offensive, White House Official Says

This week it was reported that President Biden would pledge an extra $375 million in military aid for Ukraine, and told reporters to expect more drawdowns from US weapons stocks through the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has everything they need to be successful if and when they decide to go on the offense," the Biden administration official said during a briefing. He told reporters to expect more drawdowns from US weapons stocks in the near future through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The weapons that the US will pull from its arsenal to give to Ukraine include artillery, small arms, ammunition, breaching equipment and potentially more HIMARS rounds. Politico reported this week that US President Joe Biden would pledge an extra $375 million in military aid for Ukraine after meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan on Sunday.

