WATCH: Russian Tornado-G MLRS Disrupts Rotation of Ukrainian Troops in LPR

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat crews of the Tornado-G MLRS of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District have disrupted an attempt by Ukrainian forces to rotate personnel in the Lugansk People's Republic.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of combat crews of the Tornado-G MLRS of the Western Military District preventing an attempt by Ukrainian forces to maneuver personnel in the Lugansk People's Republic."One target was a gathering of the enemy, they were on maneuvers there, and the second target was a stronghold," the battery commander said.The two combat vehicles hit two targets simultaneously, each firing 10 rockets.
The 9K51M Tornado-G is a Russian modernized multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The main difference between the 9K51M and its predecessor - the 9K51 "Grad" MLRS - is a more advanced fire-control system with satellite navigation and computerized ballistic calculations.
