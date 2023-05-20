https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/weekly-news-wrap-erdogan-heading-for-runoff-debt-ceiling-standoff-durham-report-1110472079.html

Weekly News Wrap; Erdogan Heading for Runoff; Debt Ceiling Standoff; Durham Report

Weekly News Wrap; Erdogan Heading for Runoff; Debt Ceiling Standoff; Durham Report

The release of the Durham report substantiates previous claims that Russia Gate was a dangerous and illegal intelligence operation intended to interfere with elections and brainwash the American electorate.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the G7 summit in Japan to beg for arms and aid for the US proxy war. Also, the elections in Turkey move to a runoff at the end of May, and The FBI seems to have participated in an illegal operation to upend the 2016 election.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's major news stories. China exercises its economic influence in the Pacific region. Also, the debt ceiling standoff may result in cuts to social programs and G7 leaders plan to harness artificial intelligence.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. NATO is drawing up plans for a war with Russia. Also, House Democrats push to end the war in Yemen, and Turkiye faces an important election runoff.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, and Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The United Nations has been a major contributor to poverty and instability in Haiti. Also, Cuba has reached 1 million tourists so far in 2023.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's major news stories. The FBI seems to have participated in an illegal operation to upend the 2016 election. Also, the US calls for the bombing of Taiwan's semiconductor industry, and former President Trump has a seemingly insurmountable lead over his primary GOP challengers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

2023

News

