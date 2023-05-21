International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/biden-holds-press-conference-after-g7-summit-1110497046.html
Biden Holds Press Conference After G7 Summit
Biden Holds Press Conference After G7 Summit
Sputnik is live as Joe Biden talks to the media in Hiroshima following the annual G7 Leaders’ Summit.
2023-05-21T10:14+0000
2023-05-21T10:19+0000
world
joe biden
hiroshima
japan
g7 summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110441191_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_45093f7929ec88d7a58855091d6c6ed9.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Hiroshima as Biden talks to the media following the annual G7 Leaders’ Summit. Global issues such as the economy, energy, climate change and politics will be on the agenda. The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, eco-friendly investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
hiroshima
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Biden's Press Conference at the G7 Summit
Biden's Press Conference at the G7 Summit
2023-05-21T10:14+0000
true
PT28M08S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/12/1110441191_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d54f2757094ba15ba5bc9cca835a57db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, g7 leaders’ summit, press conference
joe biden, g7 leaders’ summit, press conference

Biden Holds Press Conference After G7 Summit

10:14 GMT 21.05.2023 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 21.05.2023)
© AFP 2023 / KIYOSHI OTA / US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)
US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / KIYOSHI OTA / US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
US President Joe Biden is visiting Japan to participate in the Hiroshima-hosted G7 leaders summit, after which he will return to Washington to negotiate raising the debt ceiling to avoid a looming national default as early as June.
Sputnik comes to you live from Hiroshima as Biden talks to the media following the annual G7 Leaders’ Summit.
Global issues such as the economy, energy, climate change and politics will be on the agenda.
The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, eco-friendly investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала