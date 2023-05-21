Biden Holds Press Conference After G7 Summit
10:14 GMT 21.05.2023 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 21.05.2023)
© AFP 2023 / KIYOSHI OTA / US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)US President Joe Biden (L) talks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / POOL / AFP)
US President Joe Biden is visiting Japan to participate in the Hiroshima-hosted G7 leaders summit, after which he will return to Washington to negotiate raising the debt ceiling to avoid a looming national default as early as June.
Sputnik comes to you live from Hiroshima as Biden talks to the media following the annual G7 Leaders’ Summit.
Global issues such as the economy, energy, climate change and politics will be on the agenda.
The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, eco-friendly investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
