https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/bulgarian-protesters-throw-red-paint-at-eu-liaison-office-in-sofia-1110507708.html
Bulgarian Protesters Throw Red Paint at EU Liaison Office in Sofia
Bulgarian Protesters Throw Red Paint at EU Liaison Office in Sofia
On Sunday Bulgarian protestors threw red paint at the European Union's liaison office in Sofia to protest its involvement with Ukraine.
2023-05-21T21:50+0000
2023-05-21T21:50+0000
2023-05-21T21:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
bulgaria
protest
political protest
ukraine
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104495/39/1044953953_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_5ea732e0f93cd4fef711d236c37eef4c.jpg
The rally's organizers from the right-wing Vazrazhdane (Revival) party posted a video of a large crowd throwing balloons filled with red paint at the EU mission’s facade. Demonstrators waved Bulgarian national flags and placards that read "Bulgarian Constitution Above Brussels" and "NATO Out! Bulgaria is a Peace Zone." Traffic in a central Sofia street was disrupted for half an hour and there was increased police presence in the area, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reported.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104495/39/1044953953_0:0:1825:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_1d271abdd4630e5b8866773ba7ecdc2d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bulgaria, eu building, sofia bulgaria, protest, pro-russia protest
bulgaria, eu building, sofia bulgaria, protest, pro-russia protest
Bulgarian Protesters Throw Red Paint at EU Liaison Office in Sofia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgarian protesters smeared the entrance to the EU liaison office in Sofia with red paint on Sunday to protest it meddling in the eastern European nation's home affairs.
The rally's organizers from the right-wing Vazrazhdane (Revival) party posted a video of a large crowd throwing balloons filled with red paint at the EU mission’s facade.
Demonstrators waved Bulgarian national flags and placards that read "Bulgarian Constitution Above Brussels" and "NATO Out! Bulgaria is a Peace Zone."
Traffic in a central Sofia street was disrupted for half an hour and there was increased police presence in the area, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reported.