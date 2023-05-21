International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/bulgarian-protesters-throw-red-paint-at-eu-liaison-office-in-sofia-1110507708.html
Bulgarian Protesters Throw Red Paint at EU Liaison Office in Sofia
Bulgarian Protesters Throw Red Paint at EU Liaison Office in Sofia
On Sunday Bulgarian protestors threw red paint at the European Union's liaison office in Sofia to protest its involvement with Ukraine.
2023-05-21T21:50+0000
2023-05-21T21:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
bulgaria
protest
political protest
ukraine
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104495/39/1044953953_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_5ea732e0f93cd4fef711d236c37eef4c.jpg
The rally's organizers from the right-wing Vazrazhdane (Revival) party posted a video of a large crowd throwing balloons filled with red paint at the EU mission’s facade. Demonstrators waved Bulgarian national flags and placards that read "Bulgarian Constitution Above Brussels" and "NATO Out! Bulgaria is a Peace Zone." Traffic in a central Sofia street was disrupted for half an hour and there was increased police presence in the area, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reported.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104495/39/1044953953_0:0:1825:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_1d271abdd4630e5b8866773ba7ecdc2d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bulgaria, eu building, sofia bulgaria, protest, pro-russia protest
bulgaria, eu building, sofia bulgaria, protest, pro-russia protest

Bulgarian Protesters Throw Red Paint at EU Liaison Office in Sofia

21:50 GMT 21.05.2023
© Flickr / Alex Lovell-TroyBulgarian flag
Bulgarian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2023
© Flickr / Alex Lovell-Troy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgarian protesters smeared the entrance to the EU liaison office in Sofia with red paint on Sunday to protest it meddling in the eastern European nation's home affairs.
The rally's organizers from the right-wing Vazrazhdane (Revival) party posted a video of a large crowd throwing balloons filled with red paint at the EU mission’s facade.
Demonstrators waved Bulgarian national flags and placards that read "Bulgarian Constitution Above Brussels" and "NATO Out! Bulgaria is a Peace Zone."
Traffic in a central Sofia street was disrupted for half an hour and there was increased police presence in the area, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reported.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала