https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/greek-opposition-leader-concedes-defeat-to-new-democracy-partys-victory-in-parliamentary-polls-1110507585.html
Greek Opposition Leader Concedes Defeat to New Democracy Party's Victory in Parliamentary Polls
Greek Opposition Leader Concedes Defeat to New Democracy Party's Victory in Parliamentary Polls
Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras congratulated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on New Democracy's victory in Sunday's parliamentary polls, which took a strong lead over Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party.
2023-05-21T21:16+0000
2023-05-21T21:16+0000
2023-05-21T21:16+0000
world
greece
new democracy party of greece
polls
world politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096518605_0:125:3072:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_8a22eb8af99255cea34a695cf81e9533.jpg
Right-wing New Democracy took a strong lead over Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party, the returns published by the Interior Ministry showed. The turnout exceeded 60%. The center-left PASOK came third with 11.58% and 41 seats, followed by the Communist Party with 7.18% and 26 seats, and the far-right Greek Solution with 4.46% and 16 seats. With no outright majority, a repeat parliamentary vote is expected at a later date. Tsipras, a former prime minister, called Mitsotakis to propose June 25 or July 2 as tentative dates of the next vote, state-owned ERT news channel said. Mitsotakis called the result of the vote a "big and clear victory." He said he saw the outcome as a stamp of approval for his course and a clear mandate for New Democracy to govern alone, in a hint that he would seek to secure an absolute majority in the next vote.
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096518605_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d9b64d2082b4a6817d90b3bd11d32ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
greece, greece parliamentary polls, legislative polls, prime minister kyriakos mitsotakis, new democracy party, syriza party, 2023 greece legislative polls
greece, greece parliamentary polls, legislative polls, prime minister kyriakos mitsotakis, new democracy party, syriza party, 2023 greece legislative polls
Greek Opposition Leader Concedes Defeat to New Democracy Party's Victory in Parliamentary Polls
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras congratulated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on New Democracy party’s victory in Sunday's parliamentary polls, state media reported.
Right-wing New Democracy took a strong lead over Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party, the returns published by the Interior Ministry showed. The turnout exceeded 60%.
After more than 90% of ballots were counted, the ruling party stood to gain 40.81% of the vote and 146 seats in the 300-seat parliament, against Syriza’s 20.06% of the vote and 71 seats.
The center-left PASOK came third with 11.58% and 41 seats, followed by the Communist Party with 7.18% and 26 seats, and the far-right Greek Solution with 4.46% and 16 seats.
With no outright majority, a repeat parliamentary vote is expected at a later date. Tsipras, a former prime minister, called Mitsotakis to propose June 25 or July 2 as tentative dates of the next vote, state-owned ERT news channel said.
Mitsotakis called the result of the vote a "big and clear victory." He said he saw the outcome as a stamp of approval for his course and a clear mandate for New Democracy to govern alone, in a hint that he would seek to secure an absolute majority in the next vote.