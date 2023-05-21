https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/greek-opposition-leader-concedes-defeat-to-new-democracy-partys-victory-in-parliamentary-polls-1110507585.html

Greek Opposition Leader Concedes Defeat to New Democracy Party's Victory in Parliamentary Polls

Greek Opposition Leader Concedes Defeat to New Democracy Party's Victory in Parliamentary Polls

Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras congratulated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on New Democracy's victory in Sunday's parliamentary polls, which took a strong lead over Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party.

2023-05-21T21:16+0000

2023-05-21T21:16+0000

2023-05-21T21:16+0000

world

greece

new democracy party of greece

polls

world politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096518605_0:125:3072:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_8a22eb8af99255cea34a695cf81e9533.jpg

Right-wing New Democracy took a strong lead over Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party, the returns published by the Interior Ministry showed. The turnout exceeded 60%. The center-left PASOK came third with 11.58% and 41 seats, followed by the Communist Party with 7.18% and 26 seats, and the far-right Greek Solution with 4.46% and 16 seats. With no outright majority, a repeat parliamentary vote is expected at a later date. Tsipras, a former prime minister, called Mitsotakis to propose June 25 or July 2 as tentative dates of the next vote, state-owned ERT news channel said. Mitsotakis called the result of the vote a "big and clear victory." He said he saw the outcome as a stamp of approval for his course and a clear mandate for New Democracy to govern alone, in a hint that he would seek to secure an absolute majority in the next vote.

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece, greece parliamentary polls, legislative polls, prime minister kyriakos mitsotakis, new democracy party, syriza party, 2023 greece legislative polls