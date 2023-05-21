https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/leaders-of-us-s-korea-japan-discuss-coordination-amid-north-koreas-nuclear-threat-1110497772.html
US President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on Sunday, discussing trilateral coordination in light of North Korea's "illicit nuclear and missile threats," the White House said.
"President Biden met today with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea in Hiroshima, Japan … The leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights, including with new coordination in the face of the DPRK's illicit nuclear and missile threats," the readout said. The three leaders also discussed cooperation on their Indo-Pacific strategies and economic security. Earlier on Sunday, media reported, citing an unnamed senior US administration official, that Biden invited the Japanese and South Korean leaders to formal tripartite talks in Washington. Japan's Hiroshima is hosting the G7's 2023 top-level summit from May 19-21.
Leaders of US, S Korea, Japan Discuss Coordination Amid North Korea's 'Nuclear Threat'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on Sunday, discussing trilateral coordination in light of North Korea's "illicit nuclear and missile threats," the White House said.
"President Biden met today with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea in Hiroshima, Japan … The leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights, including with new coordination in the face of the DPRK's illicit nuclear and missile threats," the readout said.
The three leaders also discussed cooperation on their Indo-Pacific strategies and economic security.
Earlier on Sunday, media reported, citing an unnamed senior US administration official, that Biden invited the Japanese and South Korean
leaders to formal tripartite talks in Washington.
Japan's Hiroshima is hosting the G7's 2023 top-level summit from May 19-21.