https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/leaders-of-us-s-korea-japan-discuss-coordination-amid-north-koreas-nuclear-threat-1110497772.html

Leaders of US, S Korea, Japan Discuss Coordination Amid North Korea's 'Nuclear Threat'

Leaders of US, S Korea, Japan Discuss Coordination Amid North Korea's 'Nuclear Threat'

US President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on Sunday, discussing trilateral coordination in light of North Korea's "illicit nuclear and missile threats," the White House said.

2023-05-21T08:18+0000

2023-05-21T08:18+0000

2023-05-21T08:18+0000

world

japan

joe biden

dprk

hiroshima

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108269819_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_d8ca41046cf5a1e8b0f4047cc1bddc7d.jpg

"President Biden met today with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea in Hiroshima, Japan … The leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights, including with new coordination in the face of the DPRK's illicit nuclear and missile threats," the readout said. The three leaders also discussed cooperation on their Indo-Pacific strategies and economic security. Earlier on Sunday, media reported, citing an unnamed senior US administration official, that Biden invited the Japanese and South Korean leaders to formal tripartite talks in Washington. Japan's Hiroshima is hosting the G7's 2023 top-level summit from May 19-21.

japan

hiroshima

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe biden, group of seve, japanese prime minister fumio kishida, nuclear and missile threats