Russian Deputy FM Warns of ‘Enormous Risks’ of F-16 ‘Escalation’ in Ukraine
A senior Russian diplomat said his country is analyzing the potential delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, as the move is seen by Moscow as a major escalation in NATO nations’ efforts to target Russia via Ukrainian proxies.
Western plans to send F-16 aircraft to Ukraine carry "enormous risks," but Moscow is taking the possibility "into account" in its military strategy, according to recent statements by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.When asked about the possibility that the Zelensky regime will be given F-16 aircraft on the sidelines of the 31st Assembly of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy in Moscow Grushko described Russia’s position:"We can see that Western countries continue to stick to an escalation scenario, which carries enormous risks for them.""In any case, we will take it into account when making plans," Grushko explained, adding that Russia has "all the necessary means to achieve our goals."It was a significant reversal from Washington, which repeatedly downplayed Kiev’s need for the advanced fighter jets.As recently as February, Biden declared that there’s “no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military, now, to provide F-16s.”According to Western media, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken was a major force within the administration in pushing to allow [US] allies to transfer the jets, and worked extensively with different countries within NATO to move the policy forward.”The move is seen by Moscow as a major escalation in NATO nations’ efforts to target Russia via Ukrainian proxies, and Kiev’s recent drone attacks on Russian territory have increased concerns among Russians that any new military hardware funneled into the conflict zone could be used for offensive operations outside of Ukraine.The F-16 has an offensive range of up to 800 kilometers, and the AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles carried by the jets Ukraine is likely to receive from Poland have an additional 100 kilometer range – meaning the aircraft could hypothetically be used for another attempted strike on Moscow.
