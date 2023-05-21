https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/terrorists-attack-pakistani-military-post-in-balochistan-three-soldiers-dead---reports-1110493239.html

Terrorists Attack Pakistani Military Post in Balochistan, Three Soldiers Dead - Reports

A group of terrorists attacked a military post in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, one terrorist and three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

The attack occurred on Saturday in the Zarghoon area of Balochistan, Dawn said, citing a statement issued by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media affairs wing. ISPR said that the military post attacked by terrorists was established recently to "help check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area." One terrorist and three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire, as security forces retaliated, pushing back terrorists, the ISPR said. Dawn said that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack.

