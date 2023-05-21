https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/top-turkish-diplomat-slams-kilicdaroglu-over-russia-meddling-claims-1110507827.html

Top Turkish Diplomat Slams Kilicdaroglu Over Russia Meddling Claims

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addressed opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's accusation that Russia has been meddling in Turkiye's presidential race, calling it "wrong to undermine our ties with a country like that".

Kilicdaroglu said ahead of the first round of voting that Russia was interfering in the electoral process but gave no proof or details to support his claim. The Kremlin denied the accusation. "Mr. Kilicdaroglu has been threatening Russia. It is wrong to undermine our ties with a country like that," Cavusoglu told the Haberturk news channel in an interview. Cavusoglu said the aspiring president should "be more serious" and refrain from hurling groundless accusations at other countries based on his gut feeling. The diplomat also denied that Russia’s decision to allow Turkiye to delay gas payments until 2024 had anything to do with the elections. Cavusoglu said Turkiye was negotiating deferred gas payments with all suppliers after a surge in prices last year. On Syria, Cavusoglu said Turkiye was negotiating refugee returns with the Syrian government. He estimated that a half million Syrians had returned from Turkiye to so-called safe zones in their home country.

