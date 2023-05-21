https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/us-chipmaker-micron-fails-chinese-clearance-check-1110505795.html

US Chipmaker Micron Fails Chinese Clearance Check

China’s Cyberspace Administration announced on Sunday that US chipmaker Micron would be banned from selling to critical infrastructure operators after it was found to pose a national security risk.

The regulator stressed that China remained open to foreign companies as long as they respected the law. A British business newspaper reported in April that the United States asked South Korea to limit semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called the review a "normal regulatory measure" and criticized the US for breaking trade rules.

