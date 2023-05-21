https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/white-house-accuses-house-speaker-mccarthy-of-presenting-unacceptable-demands-1110492823.html

White House Accuses House Speaker McCarthy of Presenting Unacceptable Demands

House Speaker McCarthy's team has presented an offer that "was a big step back" in efforts to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling, said the White House. Both groups said they are still open to negotiation.

"On Tuesday, the President appointed a senior team to negotiate with the Speaker’s team. The President and Speaker agreed that any budget agreement would need to be bipartisan. Last night in DC, the Speaker’s team put on the table an offer that was a big step back and contained a set of extreme partisan demands that could never pass both Houses of Congress," Jean-Pierre said on Saturday. The press secretary emphasized that the team of US President Joe Biden is ready to meet any time and expects proposals that can pass in a bipartisan manner. On Thursday, McCarthy said that he saw a path to reaching an agreement with the White House on raising the US debt limit, but nothing had been agreed on yet. McCarthy further said he hoped an agreement could be reached by this weekend and lawmakers could bring legislation to the floor by next week.

