Israeli Arms Exports Set to Break 2021 Record of $11.4 Bln

Israel's arms exports last year are projected to break the record set in 2021 when they reached $11.4 billion

Europe accounted for 41% of Israeli arms exports in 2021, followed by Asian and Pacific nations with 34%, and North America with 12%. Meanwhile, Arab countries that are signatories to the Abraham Accords — a series of joint agreements designed to normalize relations with Israel — accounted for 7% of the country's arms exports, followed by Africa and Latin America with 3% apiece.Israel will continue developing conventional weapons, while focusing on research in artificial intelligence to become a global AI power, Zamir said. The Israeli Defense Ministry will bolster investment in AI research this year and create a dedicated organization that will deal with AI and robotics, he added.

