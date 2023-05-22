Israeli Arms Exports Set to Break 2021 Record of $11.4 Bln

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/israeli-arms-exports-set-to-break-2021-record-of-114-bln-1110523163.html
Israel's arms exports last year are projected to break the record set in 2021 when they reached $11.4 billion
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel's arms exports last year are projected to break the record set in 2021 when they reached $11.4 billion after doubling in less than a decade, Director General of the Israeli Defense Ministry Eyal Zamir said on Monday.
"The State of Israel reached an all-time record in 2021 defense exports amounting to $11.4 billion – doubling in less than a decade. We are currently gathering the data for 2022, and I can already say that last year's record is likely to be surpassed," Zamir told a conference at Israel's Reichman University.
Europe accounted for 41% of Israeli arms exports in 2021, followed by Asian and Pacific nations with 34%, and North America with 12%. Meanwhile, Arab countries that are signatories to the Abraham Accords — a series of joint agreements designed to normalize relations with Israel — accounted for 7% of the country's arms exports, followed by Africa and Latin America with 3% apiece.
Israel will continue developing conventional weapons, while focusing on research in artificial intelligence to become a global AI power, Zamir said. The Israeli Defense Ministry will bolster investment in AI research this year and create a dedicated organization that will deal with AI and robotics, he added.