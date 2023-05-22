https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/tissue-issue-bundeswehr-wiping-away-tons-of-unfitting-toilet-paper-1110514494.html

Germany's Bundeswehr is offering pallets of superfluous toilet paper for sale online.

Being the butt of mockery and ridicule is something that the Germany military (Bundeswehr) has become used to. It has long been struggling to deal with shortages in advanced weapons, difficulty equipping and training its personnel, and poor procurement. But one may expect jokes to be "on a roll" after a report that the Bundeswehr is now offering pallets of superfluous toilet paper for sale online.Twelve pallets, 360 boxes, around 3.3 tons transport of weight. These are the goods that the Bundeswehr has offered for sale via the Federal Sales and Marketing agency Vebeg.For those perplexed as to how there could be so much surplus toilet paper in a decently staffed place, there is an explanation. In the case of this specific batch of toilet paper, the unwinding device is different from the one on the standard roll that we all have at home. Therefore, it does not fit on universal toilet roll dispensers. Which brings us back to the procurement problem – obviously somewhere had botched the job.Interested parties can pick up the toilet paper at the Schill barracks in Wesel (NRW). The auction runs until May 31. But before a visit, buyers must register, the ad states.Furthermore, the Bundeswehr strongly recommends that buyers inspect the goods before buying, to ensure they haven’t been damaged. Or maybe used?Mind you, the online sale by the Bundeswehr is not limited to just toilet tissues.Toner Cartridges, desks and laptops are also up for grabs. So before shopping elsewhere, German reports suggest potential customers check out the Bundeswehr array of goods offered online at the Federal Surplus Sales company. Especially if you are looking for large volumes.

