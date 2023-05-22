https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/turkiye-reportedly-in-talks-with-west-on-eliminating-obstacles-to-paying-for-russian-products-1110508668.html

Turkiye Reportedly in Talks With West on Eliminating Obstacles to Paying for Russian Products

A source told Sputnik that Turkiye and the UN are negotiating with the US and the UK in order to remove obstacles to paying for Russian products, a plan which is part of the grain deal.

Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it would be terminated after July 17. The ministry added that there were five "systemic" tasks to be solved within the framework of the Russia-UN memorandum, including the re-connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.

