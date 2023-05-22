https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/ukrainian-sabotage-group-enters-russias-belgorod-region-elimination-process-underway---governor-1110516577.html

Kremlin: Putin Briefed on Ukrainian Sabotage Group's Attempt to Break Into Russia's Belgorod

Russia's Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a sabotage group of Ukraine’s armed forces entered territory of the Grayvoronsky district.

The Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Service reported to President Vladimir Putin about an attempt to break into the Belgorod region by Ukrainian saboteurs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.The purpose of sabotage acts, like the one in the Belgorod region, is to divert attention from what is going on in the city of Bakhmut and to minimize the political effect of the loss of city by Kiev, the official added.Earlier in the day, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the region.The governor added that he would report on the details.Ukraine has carried out several attacks on the Russian regions along its border, including the Belgorod region, amid Moscow’s special military operation.In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.

