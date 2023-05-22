International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
WATCH: Azov Militant Confesses to Killing Family With Young Child in Mariupol
Aleksandr Sykylynda, a militant of the Azov Battalion*, has shown Russian law enforcers in Mariupol where and how his unit opened fire on a civilian car, killing a family: a woman, a man and child.
WATCH: Azov Militant Confesses to Killing Family With Young Child in Mariupol

09:56 GMT 22.05.2023
Ukrainian soldiers of the Azov battalion who have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant walk on a road in the Russia-controlled port city of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic
Ukrainian soldiers of the Azov battalion who have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant walk on a road in the Russia-controlled port city of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic
