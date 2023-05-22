https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/watch-msta-s-howitzers-hammer-ukrainian-armored-vehicles--artillery-1110510941.html

WATCH: Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Armored Vehicles & Artillery

WATCH: Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Armored Vehicles & Artillery

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the 2S19M2 Msta-S 152-mm self-propelled howitzers hitting Ukrainian armed forces lightly armored vehicles and an artillery battery.

2023-05-22T09:20+0000

2023-05-22T09:20+0000

2023-05-22T09:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

msta-s howitzer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105432/44/1054324420_0:52:1200:727_1920x0_80_0_0_1d5fbe13b19a781846e9d20ba11cea43.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the 2S19M2 Msta-S 152-mm self-propelled howitzers hitting the Kiev regime's lightly armored vehicles and an artillery battery.After receiving the coordinates of the targets, the self-propelled howitzer unit moved into its firing positions. The crews unleashed their firepower on the targets, successfully wiping out all of them.The strike was carried out with high-explosive fragmentation munitions at a range of more than 20 km. Fire control and target acquisition were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces, armored vehicles