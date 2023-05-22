International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
WATCH: Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Armored Vehicles & Artillery
WATCH: Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Armored Vehicles & Artillery
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the 2S19M2 Msta-S 152-mm self-propelled howitzers hitting Ukrainian armed forces lightly armored vehicles and an artillery battery.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the 2S19M2 Msta-S 152-mm self-propelled howitzers hitting the Kiev regime's lightly armored vehicles and an artillery battery.After receiving the coordinates of the targets, the self-propelled howitzer unit moved into its firing positions. The crews unleashed their firepower on the targets, successfully wiping out all of them.The strike was carried out with high-explosive fragmentation munitions at a range of more than 20 km. Fire control and target acquisition were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles.
WATCH: Msta-S Howitzers Hammer Ukrainian Armored Vehicles & Artillery

09:20 GMT 22.05.2023
The 2S19M2 is the third version of the Msta, which provides a rate of fire of 10 rounds per minute. The uniqueness of the Msta 2S19M2 self-propelled howitzer lies in its rate of fire, its maintainability, its ability to conduct a counter-fire strike, and its ability to unleash all types of ammunition.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the 2S19M2 Msta-S 152-mm self-propelled howitzers hitting the Kiev regime's lightly armored vehicles and an artillery battery.
After receiving the coordinates of the targets, the self-propelled howitzer unit moved into its firing positions. The crews unleashed their firepower on the targets, successfully wiping out all of them.
The strike was carried out with high-explosive fragmentation munitions at a range of more than 20 km. Fire control and target acquisition were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles.
