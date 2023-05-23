https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/are-you-worried-about-the-stand-off-over-the-us-debt-ceiling-1110539119.html
Are You Worried About Stand-off Over US Debt Ceiling?
The prospect of a national default becomes more and more likely for the US with each passing day - according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, June 1 is a deadline for the country to raise the debt ceiling.
Are You Worried About Stand-off Over US Debt Ceiling?
13:36 GMT 23.05.2023 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 23.05.2023)
Over the past weeks, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have been holding negotiations about the budget issues. But they have reached no agreement.
The prospect of a national default in the US has become increasingly likely with every passing day and according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, 1 June is the deadline for the country to raise the debt ceiling to avoid disaster.
What exactly happens if the US defaults on its enormous national debt which now stands in excess of $31 trillion? Nobody knows for sure, but the default could easily destroy the American stock market and send the US economy into a deep recession. And just as in 2008, such a crisis would heavily affect international markets, undermining the global financial system.
The clock is now ticking with the debt ceiling deadline merely a week away.
Sputnik would love to know your opinion on this topic, so please feel free to take part in our poll!
Are You Worried About US Debt Ceiling Standoff?
