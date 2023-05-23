https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/are-you-worried-about-the-stand-off-over-the-us-debt-ceiling-1110539119.html

Are You Worried About Stand-off Over US Debt Ceiling?

Are You Worried About Stand-off Over US Debt Ceiling?

The prospect of a national default becomes more and more likely for the US with each passing day - according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, June 1 is a deadline for the country to raise the debt ceiling.

2023-05-23T13:36+0000

2023-05-23T13:36+0000

2023-05-23T14:04+0000

americas

poll

us

us debt ceiling crisis

debt ceiling

economy

default

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105550/74/1055507458_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_cee45ebbabcd54660562b88b922094a2.jpg

The prospect of a national default in the US has become increasingly likely with every passing day and according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, 1 June is the deadline for the country to raise the debt ceiling to avoid disaster. What exactly happens if the US defaults on its enormous national debt which now stands in excess of $31 trillion? Nobody knows for sure, but the default could easily destroy the American stock market and send the US economy into a deep recession. And just as in 2008, such a crisis would heavily affect international markets, undermining the global financial system.The clock is now ticking with the debt ceiling deadline merely a week away.Sputnik would love to know your opinion on this topic, so please feel free to take part in our poll!Are You Worried About US Debt Ceiling Standoff?Subscribe to Sputnik on Telegram to take part in our polls and see the most crucial news from around the world!

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

debt ceiling crisis, debt ceiling standoff, us debt ceiling, us debt limit, debt ceiling talks, how big is us national debt, what is debt ceiling, why does us has debt ceiling, how nuch us owes, us national debt, what if us defaults, is default possible, why don't us defaults, why biden and mccarthy can't agree on debt ceiling, us budget